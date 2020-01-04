Varun Dhawan Says 'sharam Kar' To A Paparazzi; Here's Why | WATCH

Varun Dhawan spent his New Year in Switzerland with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple spent their vacation in the snow-capped mountains of the beautiful country. Their pictures went viral on social media.

Video of Varun Dhawan goes viral

Varun Dhawan's video is doing rounds on all social media. In the video, Dhawan could be seen walking towards a car when a paparazzi comes forward. He shakes hands with the actor and wishes him a Happy New Year. The paparazzi then asks Varun to stand for him to take a picture. Varun sat in the car and said 'sharam kar' (be ashamed) to him. Varun closed the door and then gave the camera a flying kiss.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's pictures look like the perfect power couple of Bollywood. Varun shared two pictures with Natasha and wished his fans a New Year.

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in the movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie will release on January 24, 2020. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Caroline Wilde, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, and Dharmesh Yelande.

Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the contemporary rendition of the 1995 movie Coolie No 1. The movie is directed by David Dhawan and Varun will be seen with Sara Ali Khan. The movie will be releasing on May 1, 2020.

