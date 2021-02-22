Varun Dhawan Seems To Have 'Bhediya' On His Mind In This New Instagram Post

Varun Dhawan recently shared a couple of photos of himself on his Instagram handle and fans can't handle it. In the photos, Varun can be seen without a shirt or a t-shirt in the photos in one of which he looks out the window. Varun shared the post with a wolf emoji symbolising his upcoming release, Bhediya, which when translated literally means wolf. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram post below.

Varun Dhawan's shirtless photos have fans showering hearts

Varun Dhawan's photos prompted many responses from his fans. Many of Varun's fans left compliments calling the actor "hot", while many of his fans simply left fire emojis implying it. One of his fans even commented on the post saying, "raising the temperature". Many fans also responded to the caption shared wondering if the actor was hinting at his upcoming film or sharing a photo from the shoot. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Varun Dhawan's new movie

Varun Dhawan is a popular personality on Instagram seeing as the actor enjoys a huge following of more than 34 million on his Instagram handle. Varun Dhawan is an avid Instagrammer and often posts pictures and videos of himself, his family and his upcoming projects. Varun has a number of projects lined up for the future. His new project, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is set for a 2021 release, will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Varun Dhawan's new movie Bhediya is slated for a 2022 release.

Bhediya release date was announced by the actor via a short teaser on his Instagram, featuring a werewolf. Bhediya cast will also include Kriti Sanon according to the teaser. Bhediya release date is set for April 14, 2022. Varun Dhawan also has two other projects lined up for the future. He is set to appear in Sajid Nadiadwala's mass action film Sanki for which the actor has yet to begin filming. Varun Dhawan will also begin shooting for the film Ekkis in September 2021. The film is slated to be a biographical war film directed by Raghavan and produced by Vijan, about military officer Arun Khetarpal. Take a look at the teaser Varun recently shared for Bhediya below.

