Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Pic With Wife Natasha, Says 'The Only Way I Know I’m Alive'

Actor Varun Dhawan got married on January 24, 2021, to long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal and the former has since been posting adorable photos of them. The actor recently shared another post on social media expressing deep affection and love for his wife.

The couple is currently on vacation at an undisclosed destination. They left the city on Thursday as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport walking hand in hand. Today, Varun gave major relationship goals as he shared a lovely photo with his wife with a beautiful caption.

In the photo, Varun can be seen hugging Natasha. He captioned the photo as, “The only way I know I’m alive”. While it’s been over six months since the couple tied the knot, it seems a matter of few days.

Varun tied the knot with Natasha in a low-key wedding

Varun and Natasha got married earlier this year in Alibaug. It was an intimate affair with the presence of only their close friends and family. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun opened up on his decision to have a low-key wedding.

The Student of the Year actor said that he took the decision in wake of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low-key.”

He added that he likes to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life hence he decided to make the D-Day an intimate affair.

“That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that.”

Varun's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor has interesting lined-up projects that include Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, he made headlines for the song Vighnaharta from Antim starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.