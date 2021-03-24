Varun Dhawan Shares 'Bhediya' BTS With Co-star Abhishek Banerjee: 'Memories Made Forever'

Varun Dhawan seems to be heartily enjoying in Arunachal Pradesh, as evidenced by his most recent Instagram post. On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the actor shared a photo with his co-star Abhishek Banerjee from the set of his upcoming film Bhediya in the north-eastern state. "Memories made forever Abhishek Banerjee #teambhediya," Varun captioned the photo on Instagram. The same picture has also been shared by Abhishek Banerjee and he has captioned the picture by saying, “Doh deewane ziro Mai” (Two crazy people in Ziro).

Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee in Ziro

The two actors are seen standing against the background of a tranquil lake in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun is dressed in a brown jacket and blue jeans, while Abhishek is dressed in a black puffer jacket with a pair of denim. Both actors are also seen wearing caps in the photo to go with their outfits.

Varun Dhawan’s post received 2,677 comments and 606k likes on Instagram and still counting. Many of Dhawan’s fans and followers commented on the post using emojis of fire and hearts while expressing their appreciation for the post. Some people commented by saying that they could not wait for the movie and wished Varun Dhawan the best for the same. Many others commented by saying that the actor looked very handsome in the picture and that the picture was ‘awesome’.

In the comments section of the post, Abhishek Banerjee wrote: "Best oxygen waali memories," referring to the memories he is making with Varun in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun and Abhishek are pictured posing near the same lake where Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal had been boating. "Not on a honeymoon," the actor captioned two photos from their boat ride earlier this week. Varun and Natasha got married only a few months ago.

Varun has been filming in Arunachal Pradesh for the horror-comedy Bhediya since the start of the month. As he continues to share photos and videos on his Instagram feed, he has been fairly consistent in keeping his followers up to date on his stay in the state. Varun Dhawan will star alongside Kriti Sanon in the film, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film is set to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram, Abhishek Banerjee Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.