Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Pic With Kiara Advani From The Sets Of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo and have been sharing several behind the scenes videos and pictures from the sets of the movie.

Varun Dhawan shares BTS from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shares a black and white BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The photo also features Varun's co-star, Kiara Advani, as he shared the picture, the Student Of The Year actor wrote, "Ek hi balcony this. Looking forward to the final schedule as we wrap this one! #jugjuggjeeyo." Varun also tagged his other co-stars and wrote that he missed them.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo's star cast and more

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in Besharam.

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted the virus. The second wave of the COVID pandemic halted the shoot of the movie for several months. The shoot was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from the sets.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik who has also directed the movie Stree in 2018. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared the motion poster announcing the wrap of the movie. While sharing the post the actor in his caption wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik. @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak surprise package thank u. Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022."

