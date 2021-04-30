Varun Dhawan Shares Celebrity Nutritionist Rutuja's Tips For People Recovering From COVID

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Friday morning and reposted celebrity nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's video in which she has given out tips for people recovering from COVID-19. The five tips given by Rutuja include starting the day with soaked almonds and raisins. Secondly, she urged people to have ragi dosa or porridge for breakfast. Thirdly, she asked them to finish lunch with jaggery and ghee or have roti with jaggery and ghee for lunch. Fourth, she wrote that having khichdi for dinner will help with good sleep. Fifth, Diwekar emphasised staying hydrated by drinking water, having homemade sherbet and buttermilk. Varun also has been sharing the data with regards to the COVID testing facilities in Mumbai.

Varun shares Rutuja's tips for people recovering from COVID

Recently, Varun became the target of trolls after he was spotted at the airport while returning from Arunachal Pradesh. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Varun requested the paparazzi to maintain a safe distance from him and his wife, Natasha. A user slammed Varun for showing his "privilege" during tough times. The comment read, "You went for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying." As soon as the Coolie No. 1 actor stumbled upon this comment, he was quick to give it back. He wrote, "Well, your assumption is wrong. I was shooting my film and not on holiday. And what do you mean 'Gave them a chance?' How do you not give them a chance? I have people who have also lost their life in covid. So please keep your assumptions to yourself."

On the work front, Dhawan on April 17 celebrated two years of his film, Kalank, by sharing some stills and BTS pics from the sets. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and others. He will be seen in the upcoming film Bhediya, for which he was shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. He also kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor. Varun will also be seen in Ekkis, helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.