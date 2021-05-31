Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpse Of Niece Niyara's Birthday Celebrations; Fans Pour Love

As Varun Dhawan’s niece recently turned a year older, he dropped in a cute photo of them together on social media from the birthday celebrations. The actor even gave a glimpse of how their house was all decked up for his niece, Niyara’s birthday. Many fans as well as celebrities took to his post and sent lovely wishes for his niece.

Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek at his lil one’s birthday bash

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo with all his fans in which he can be seen standing while holding his niece Niyara in his arms. He can be seen wearing a white full-sleeved printed t-shirt with a pair of blue track pants. On the other hand, the birthday girl can be seen twinning with Varun Dhawan with a white tee and added a golden net skirt along with it. She also wore a cute pair of golden shoes with a white clip on her hair. The photo also gave a glimpse of how the birthday bash was being held around lots of colourful balloons along with an inflated zebra balloon.

In the caption, he stated that he was with his Lil one and added symbols of a rainbow, a lollipop and a toffee. There were numerous fans and celebrity artists who took to Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post and wished his niece on her birthday. Many of them complimented Varun Dhawan’s niece and stated that she was a little munchkin, sending lots of love to her. Even celebrity artists such as Piyush Bhagat, Dia Mirza, Jaishree Sharad, Varun Sharma and many others dropped in tons of heart symbols in the comment section and wished Niyara a happy birthday. Take a look at some of the reactions to Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram post.





Varun Dhawan is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Jug Jug Jeeyo in which he will be seen alongside popular actors namely Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead role in the film Bhediya, which is slated to have a theatrical release on April 14, 2022. Actors Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee will be featured playing pivotal roles in the film.

