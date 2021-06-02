Varun Dhawan Shares Picture From His Niece's Birthday Celebration, Fans Call It 'cute'

Actor Varun Dhawan has recently shared a picture with his family, of when they all had gathered to celebrate his niece, Niyara’s birthday, which was on 29 May. In the series of pictures that the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor posted on his Instagram, he can be seen with his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and his niece. Varun Dhawan’s fans and followers are calling this a ‘heart melting’ picture.

Niyara, the daughter of director Rohit Dhawan (Varun Dhawan’s brother) and Jaanvi Dhawan, turned three on May 29. The Dhawan family got together to celebrate her birthday. Varun Dhawan posted pictures on his Instagram, with a caption that said, ‘Ghar (home)’. The family can be seen happily engrossed in the celebration in all these pictures. Take a look at the post from Varun Dhawan's Instagram here:

The actor’s fans and followers have been gushing about the moment, calling it cute and adorable, in the post’s comment section. Celebrities like Punit Malhotra and Sophie Choudry also sent heart emojis in the comments, and Sophie Choudry followed it up with the amulet emoji, indicating that may this special moment be protected from evil eyes. Take a look at some of those comments:

Varun Dhawan's movies in recent times

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 which was directed by his father, David Dhawan. The film came out in December 2020 and got a direct OTT release, on Amazon Prime Video. He had also starred in the dance drama film Street Dancer 3, which also came out in 2020.

Among Varun Dhawan’s upcoming films is the horror-comedy film, Bhediya, which is being directed by Amar Kaushik. The film will also star Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. Currently, a lot of Varun Dhawan's photos on his Instagram are glimpses and BTS moments from his shooting schedule for Bhediya that he shares with his fans. Bhediya, which will revolve around the story of a werewolf and is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe and is slated to come out next year, in 2022.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

