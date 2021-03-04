Varun Dhawan Shares Pictures As Team 'Bhediya' Meets Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan and the team of the upcoming film Bhediya, paid a visit to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. The team will be shooting in the state for the upcoming movie and travelled there on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Varun has shared pictures from his meet-up with the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, on his Instagram story on March 4, 2021.

Varun Dhawan shares pictures from meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Dinesh Vijan produced, and Amar Kaushik directed movie Bhediya, will be filmed in the hilly and forest terrains of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The team behind the movie, along with lead actors Varun and Kriti jetted off to the state a day ago on March 3 and visited the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. The cast and crew were all seen wearing hoodies that had Bhediya printed on them, as they clicked a picture with the CM.

The first picture featured the team with the Chief Minister as well as Minister Of Home And Interstate Affairs, Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM, Sonam Chombey. Dhawan wrote atop it, “With the Honorable CM od Arunachal Pradesh”. In the second picture he shared, it was just him and the ministers and the actor wrote atop it, “Was amazing meeting India’s youngest CM”.

Before taking off to the State, Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him as he howled like a wolf. The actor is said to be playing the role of a werewolf in the upcoming flick and recorded the video while standing at the door of his jet. While posting the video, he wrote, “Woooo” followed by the wolf emoji and the hashtag #BHEDIYA and closing with “#arunachalpradesh Pranam”.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. A part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, the movie was announced by the makers and the cast on February 21, 2021, along with a short teaser. It is set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.

