Varun Dhawan Shares Update On His Horror-comedy 'Bhediya'; Teases 'special Surprises'

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhediya. The movie will mark the Bollywood star's debut in the horror-comedy genre. While Bhediya is still a few months away from its release, Varun Dhawan dropped a new update on the film while embracing his bearded look.

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram stories to announce a new update in Bhediya. In the clip, the actor donned a lavender-coloured t-shirt and flaunted his beard. The actor teased Bhediya season as the film is set to hit the theatres in November. He also mentioned that he is set to shoot a "special" track of the film and assured fans of some surprises. He said, "Everyone can see the beard is growing back up, which means it's Bhediya season real soon. November 25th we are coming for you. You better be ready. Shooting a very very special track soon and special surprises on the way."

More about Bhediya

The upcoming film, which will see Dilwale stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite, will mark the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The producer had earlier brought Stree and Roohi to the audience. The makers of the film wrapped up its shoot last year in July and the movie is currently in the post-production stage. Reportedly, the film will contain heavy visual effect work. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.

Varun Dhawan on Bhediya

Varun Dhawan has often mentioned that he is excited about his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. Last year, on July 10, the actor penned a long note as he wrapped up the movie. Sharing the film's motion poster, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor wrote how shooting the movie has been an extraordinary journey for him. He gave a shoutout to the movie's team and called them "amazing." The actor wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik. @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u."

Image: Instagram/@varundvn