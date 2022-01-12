Varun Dhawan Shares Video Of Him Enjoying Sunset; Don't Miss Arjun Kapoor's Funny Comment

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be enjoying the sunset to its fullest. The Coolie No. 1 actor recently uploaded a video in which he could be seen enacting the popular song Zindagi Do Pal Ki, which is being played in the background. The 34-year-old actor looked stunning in a striped T-shirt teamed up with a denim jacket.

Varun shares beautiful clip of sunset

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun uploaded a video in which he is showcasing a beautiful background, featuring a soothing sunset. The background is filled with greens and the actor is seen enjoying it. As Varun shared the same video in his Instagram story, to complete its essence, the actor wrote, "Perfect sunset with one of my favourite songs." Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has reacted to this post and wrote in the comment section, "The expression still needs explaining".

Recently, the Student of The Year actor shared a picture with his little pup Joey. Varun has been sharing the pet's glimpses since the time he has welcomed him. He took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a series of throwback pictures with Joey. Varun could be seen happily holding his pup and spending some quality time with him. In one of the pictures, the Street Dancer actor could also be seen kissing on Joey's forehead.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film Bhediya directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from their previous instalments Roohi and Stree.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the forthcoming film are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. With the effects studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy, and Ad Astra all set to bring Bhediya to life, looks like a solid big screen bonanza awaits audiences next year. The movie will also feature a majority of artists from Arunachal Pradesh such as rapper K4 Kheko and Jomin. The actor had earlier taken to his social media handle to personally thank the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh since the majority of filming was carried out there.

