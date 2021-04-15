Varun Dhawan Shares Video Of Who He ‘meets Everyday’ Post 'Bhediya' Shoot; Watch

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy flick, Bhediya, in Arunachal Pradesh. On Apr 15, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein he revealed who he meets every day after he returns from the shoot. As seen in Varun Dhawan's Instagram Stories, the actor meets an adorable local baby girl, who seemingly stays on the way back to his hotel. Sharing the delightful video on social media, Varun said, "meet her everyday after I return from shoot".

In this Instagram video, Varun Dhawan is seen talking to the little munchkin. He asks the baby girl, "kidhar jane ka hai?". Further, the girl is seen waving back at the star and says, "tata", to the actor. As the video progresses, the girl is seen making the peace sign with her fingers. Varun Dhawan also shared an adorable picture of this cute little girl. In this picture, the latter is seen smiling and pointing at the former's camera.

Image credit - Varun Dhawan's Instagram Stories

Bhediya BTS

It has been more than a month since the Bhediya film cast started shooting for the film in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan has shared multiple Bhediya BTS on his social media. In March, the entire team of the upcoming film landed in the city and started shooting for the film. Later on, Varun Dhawan, along with the Bhediya film cast and crew, went on to watch Roohi in theatres.

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha, also visited the actor on the sets of the film. The actor shared a picture with Natasha, wherein the couple was seen boating in a lake, somewhere in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing his pics with Natasha on social media, the actor said, "Not on a honeymoon". Recently, Dhawan also shared a BTS picture with his co-star Abhishek Banerjee and said, "Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya".

Varun Dhawan in Bhediya is playing the lead role, opposite Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, it is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, the first being Stree (2018). The second installment is the recent release Roohi (2021). Bhediya is slated to release theatrically worldwide on April 14, 2022.

