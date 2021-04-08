Varun Dhawan Shows Off 'boombatic' Yoga Skills, Ileana Quips 'you Need Better Yoga Mat'

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his film Bhediya, took to Instagram on Wednesday night and dropped a video from his workout session. In it, he was practising different forms of yoga exercises amid the greenery. He opted to go shirtless and went on to flaunt his washboard abs. Giving a sneak-peek into his workout, Varun wrote, "MR BOOMBATIC - flow." As soon as Varun Dhawan's yoga video was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments.

Several stars like Aparshakti Khurana, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, among others dropped endearing comments. However, it was Varun's Main Tera Hero co-star Ileana D'Cruz's reaction that left fans in splits. She wrote, "Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat." As soon as the Coolie No 1 actor stumbled upon the same, he was quick to respond. Replying to Ileana, he wrote, "I agree." Fans too flooded Varun Dhawan's Instagram post with hearts. A user wrote, "This is some crazy stuff."

Ileana reacts to Varun's 'boombatic flow' workout

On April 4, Varun celebrated 7 years of his film, Main Tera Hero, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Arunoday Singh, among others. He shared a series of pics with his co-stars and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. Varun wrote, "7 years ago I was nervous as hell before the release of this film. I remember my numerous phone calls with Ekta Kapoor who would give me a pep talk every day."

He mentioned that he had great co-actors like Ileana and Nargis, who made him feel like a hero. He spoke about the amazing cast which includes Arunoday, Anupam Kher, Rajpal, Saurab Shukla, Manoj Pahwa, and thanked them for helping him grow. "Was such an honour to be directed by my father David Dhawan in my 2nd film. Above all, the love from the audience was the biggest boost a newcomer like me needed," he wrote in his note.

Varun also gave a special shout-out to his brother Rohit, Milap Zaveri and Tushar Hiranandani for always pushing him. "Great team great memories and great music by Sajid-Wajid. Also, my friend from Paris Kunal Rawal did some great work with cloth," Dhawan concluded.

On the work front, Varun kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Source: Varun Dhawan/ Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

