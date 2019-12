Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are reuniting on the big screen with Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The duo is currently busy promoting the movie. Watch the video above.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.