Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital After Driver's Demise Due To Heart Attack

Last Updated: 18th January, 2022 22:34 IST

The actor has reportedly promised to look after Manoj's family as he is reportedly 'taking care of all the formalities, while his team is there as his support system.'

The driver Manoj was 'declared dead' at the hospital. As per the outlet, the actor was 'totally saddened by the news' and consoled by his father David Dhawan.

The driver complained of 'chest pain and he got a heart attack' after which the actor and his crew rushed him to the hospital.

A source told the outlet that Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj drove the actor to the Mehboob studio where the latter was shooting for an endorsement.

According to a report by Bollywood life, Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan is dealing with the loss of his trusted driver Manoj who was reportedly 'extremely close' to the actor.

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital after the unfortunate demise of his driver, Manoj, at the age of 40.

