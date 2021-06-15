Varun Dhawan Steps Into 'fatherhood', Shares The First Glimpse Of His 'boy'; Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to his verified social media handle and shared an update about his family as he welcomed a "boy". Sharing a video post on his feed, the actor confirmed stepping into "fatherhood". Interestingly, in the clip, a pup can be seen playing with Varun while wagging his tail. Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhawan captioned it "fatherhood", along with a dog-face emoji. He further added, "Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out".

Varun Dhawan steps into 'fatherhood'

In no time, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's video post managed to garner over 400k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of his followers, fans and peers from the industry registered their response in the comments section. While Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Omg!!! Whats his naaaaame????", Nushrratt Bharuccha went gaga over the clip as she commented "Aww".

Tiger Shroff called it "cute" and Sophie Choudry's comment read, "adorable". Meanwhile, mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat suggested Varun two names, that is Usman and Brandon and actor Abhishek Banerjee wrote 'Loki' as his suggestion.

A peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Interestingly, though the Student of The Year actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. The media feed of the actor also gives a peek into his personal life. In the previous post, he extended birthday wishes to his mother with two photos of the mother-son duo. Writing a heartfelt note for his "Ma", Dhawan asserted, "She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank u for being my strength and conscience". Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and Nargis Fakhri, are a few to name who wrote birthday wishes for Varun's mom.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The rom-com, directed by David Dhawan, released on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas 2020. He will be next seen in a horror-comedy film, Bhediya, which will mark his second collaboration with Kriti Sanon.

