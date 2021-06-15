Varun Dhawan Struggling To Find A Name For His Dog; Netizens Help Him Out With Suggestions

As Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been spending time with his family amid ongoing pandemic, he surprised his fans as he entered into a new phase of life that is "Fatherhood". On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared an update about his new family member, a little puppy. In the video, a pup can be seen playing with Varun while wagging his tail.

However, the actor has not been able to name his puppy and asked help from his followers. Dhawan captioned it "fatherhood", along with a dog-face emoji. He further added, "Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out".

Netizens suggest names for Varun's puppy

In no time, Coolie no 1 actor's post managed to garner over 16 lakhs views and is still counting with over 10k comments. Meanwhile, many of his followers, fans, and peers from the industry registered their response in the comments section and suggested the name for the little munchkin.

About Varun Dhawan's latest projects

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, which released on December 25, 2020. On the work front, Varun Dhawan wrapped up the shooting of the supernatural thriller Bhediya in Arunanchal Pradesh in April. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Varun will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon and the film is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Varun will also be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

(Image Credits: Instagram-Varundvn)

