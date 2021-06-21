Varun Dhawan Surprises Chris Pratt With Virtual Birthday Party, Watch His Reaction

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently received an overwhelming shout-out from Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, threw a virtual birthday party for the actor on his 42nd birthday. Varun and Chris have been interacting on social media ahead of the release of science fiction film The Tomorrow War. The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video posted a video where Varun organised a small birthday party for Chris.

Varun Dhawan hosts a birthday party for Chris Pratt

The video begins with Varun Dhawan who presented Chris Pratt with a birthday cake. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle virtually and at first, the lone candle stays lit. Then the Hollywood star gathers strengths and blows out the candle harder all together to get them extinguished. The fun video garnered appreciation and the excitement levels of their fans were quite high after they saw the two sitting down for a lively video. Towards the end of the video, Chriss said "Shukriya (thank you)," for all the love.

Seeing the adorable gesture of Varun while making Chris’s birthday special, one of the users wrote, “ awwww OMG Chris.” Another user wrote, “The cutest thing of the day.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Please his precious smile just makes my day.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Varun is looking soo good.”

The Hollywood star had earlier shared his experience of interacting with Varun on social media. The actor sent his regards to the latter for his kind words. . While thanking Varun for his kind words, Chris Pratt also gave a big ‘shout out’ to all his fans in India. “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn,” Pratt wrote on Twitter. Varun on the other hand was totally amazed by the actor’s reply. Responding to the shoutout from the actor, Varun wrote, “All love brothaa." He added dinosaur, alien, biceps, a blue heart, and a 'soon' emoji to his tweet. For the unversed, their pleasantry exchange happened after Chris Pratt had posted a teaser for his upcoming movie, The Tomorrow War, last week. Varun Dhawan commented on the video, "Those aliens look scary AF, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit." The Tomorrow War also stars Oscar-winner JK Simmons. It is about an alien invasion in 2051 and Chris plays a soldier from the past who has to fight them off.

IMAGE: PRIMEVIDEOIN/Instagram

