Varun Dhawan Takes Inspiration From 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Song, Gets Back To Running

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Arunachal Pradesh filming for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of a sprint competition with fitness enthusiast and animal flow expert Devrath Vijay. The duo was seen running uphill on a slopey road somewhere in Arunachal Pradesh and as the actor nears the lens, he is outpacing his colleague and eventually beats him. Sharing the video with Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam's classic track Yahan Ke Hum Sikander from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Sharing the video, Varun wrote: "Back to running @ninja.dev." Take a look at the video and see what fans and celebs reacted to it below.

Varun Dhawan currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan is making the most of his time in Arunachal Pradesh where he is shooting for his upcoming comedy horror film Bhediya which will see him transform into a werewolf. He had recently taken to Instagram sharing moments of himself playing with a local baby and wrote: "Babies of #ArunachalPradesh. Thiagi kambo is his name."

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to announce that Bhediya will commence shooting with a hilarious video of him howling like a werewolf. The video received bemused reactions from stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara Dutt-Bhupathi and Arjun Kapoor. Take a look at the post below.

Recently, the actor was also mobbed by fans in Arunachal Pradesh, who were nothing but extremely excited to see the Badlapur star. In a video going viral on Instagram, the actor was trying to get into his car as a group of people mobbed him. The actor was trying to greet his fans as much as possible wearing a mask. Take a look at the video here.

More about Bhediya's release

Bhediya will also star Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who has previously directed the Dinesh Vijan-produced films Stree and Bala; both were major successes. Bhediya will exist in the same canon as Janhvi Kapoor's recently released horror comedy film Roohi, where producer Dinesh Vijan plans to create a horror-comedy universe. The film will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

