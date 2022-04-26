On April 26, 2022, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some videos on his Instagram stories which also featured actor and Judwaa 2 co-star, Manoj Pahwa telling him about his gym routine. He tells Varun that despite working out so hard and following proper diet food, he is not able to reduce his stomach after which the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor promises to help him in doing the same.

Varun Dhawan takes on the challenge to transform Manoj Pahwa in 10 days

The video starts with Varun asking Manoj Pahwa, "How much did you do right now?", Manoj answers, "40 minutes," after which the former said, "Kar to rahe ho, roz." Manoj tells him that he works out 5 days a week after which the Sui Dhaaga actor said, "Toh phir (Then why)? you have not lost weight yet?"

Pahwa laughs and Dhawan asks him about his diet plan. Manoj answers, "I eat fruits for breakfast." To this, Varun responds, "Fruits main nahin manta. Next 10 din mein, main aapko weight loss karane wala hoon (In next 10 days, I will make you lose weight)."

Varun Dhawan on fitness

Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry and his fitness videos are proof of it. The actor often speaks about the importance of his workout routines and recently, in a chat with Bollywood Hungana, he had said that he works out every day no matter how tired he is, adding, "I also try and get a good massage, a sports massage. Because it’s very important for the mind to be healthy if you have to function." He further added that if one's mind is messed up then it shows on his/her full body. The Student of the Year actor concluded, "Keep your mind cool, and let the heat show in your workout."

Varun Dhawan on professional front

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, while Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous instalments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from that, he has Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bawaal in his pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn