Varun Dhawan Thanks Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu After Wrapping Up 'Bhediya' Shoot

Varun Dhawan took to his social media to express his gratefulness to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of Bhediya. Read more.

Varun Dhawan

After facing many complications and delays due to the pandemic, Amar Kaushik's much-anticipated movie Bhediya has finally wrapped up its shooting schedule. Featuring Varun and Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the team of the movie updated about their shooting schedules and locations on their social media. Following the same, the actor has taken to his social media to personally thank the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun Dhawan's thanked Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

The forthcoming comedy-horror was shot simultaneously in Mumbai and remote locations of Arunachal Pradesh. Taking to their social media, the team of Bhediya often shared snippets of the scenic location with the fans. In one post, Director Amar Kaushik shared multiple images of the small town of Ziro, where the movie was being filmed. Now that the team has wrapped up the filming schedule, fans are awaiting the theatrical release of the movie.

Adding to that number, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his Twitter to wish the Bhediya team a successful release. He also thanked them for promoting the State and its culture, topography, and talents. Replying to the tweet, lead actor Varun Dhawan thanked the CM for his hospitality offered to the team. He also mentioned that it was a pleasure to shoot at such a beautiful location.

Netizens' reaction to Varun Dhawan's tweet

Many fans tweeted about how excited they were for the movie and wishes the team the best of luck for the release. One user was quick to point out how Bollywood does not explore the beauty of India in its movies while Amar Kaushik's team made an effort to do so. The actor's feed was flooded with fans admiring his look in the forthcoming movie.

More on Amar Kaushik's Bhediya

Set to be released on 14 April 2022, the horror-comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Along with talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie will also feature a majority of artists from Arunachal Pradesh such as rapper K4 Kheko and Jomin. The main leads of the movie have shared several tidbits on their social media to keep the fans excited about its release next year. 

