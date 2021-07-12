Varun Dhawan To Star In Mohit Suri's Action Packed Love Story? Read On

Varun Dhawan has his kitty full with back-to-back releases of horror-comedy Bhediya and romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor who has recently wrapped the shoot of Bhediya is in talks to collaborate with director Mohit Suri. Dhawan is reportedly approached for an action-packed love story by Suri and the two have been discussing the idea of collaboration.

Varun Dhawan, to collaborate with Mohit Suri?

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and Mohit Suri might be collaborating on a new project. Reports suggest that Dhawan has initiated an advanced conversation with Mohit Suri and over the last two months, the duo has been discussing the idea of collaborating on an action-packed love story. If the duo agrees to move on with the project, this would be Mohit’s next directorial after Ek Villain Returns which is currently underway. A source close to the development said that Varun had been a fan of Mohit’s work and he has liked the basic premise of the film.

Meanwhile, Varun recently completed the shoot of Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a motion poster of the movie announcing its wrap. Varun in his caption wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the van before every scene love u."

Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse of his last day on sets of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of Bhediya. The actor through his post informed that it was his last day on the sets and it was time to say goodbye to his long hair and beard. Dhawan in his caption wrote "last day

Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning."

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN AND MOHIT SURI'S INSTAGRAM

