Varun Dhawan To Step Into Thalapathy Vijay's Shoes For Theri Remake?

Varun Dhawan currently has a full plate with his ongoing training and simultaneous shooting for spy-thriller series Citadel, the Indian spin-off of which he is headlining along side Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun is presumably all set to take on more with an upcoming project. If reports are to be believed, the actor has joined hands with director Atlee to star in the official Bollywood remake of Theri.

Varun Dhawan in Atlee's Theri

As per a Pinkvilla report, Varun Dhawan has signed on with director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani to star in the official remake of the director's 2016 film Theri. The film is reportedly in its pre-production stage and will be all set to roll cameras by the end of July or early August. The film is reportedly being structured to cater to the expectations of the audiences from a big-scale commercial entertainer. The ensemble cast has not been decided on yet, though the technical crew is being currently brought on board.

Varun Dhawan spotted at Atlee's residence

Though there are many who are touting the Varun Dhawan-Atlee collaboration as a mere rumour with no truth or backing to it, a recent spotting of the actor tips the scales in favour of the alleged first-time collaborators. Varun was recently spotted at Atlee's Bandra residence. The actor also smiled for the paparazzi as he exited his car. The actor kept it casual in a pair of bright red track pants, a grey pullover and some dark sunglasses.

More on Theri

The original Theri starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead as Joseph Kuruvilla. The Atlee-directorial also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Mithra and Amy Jackson as Annie. The plot revovles around a DCP who goes in to hiding so as to raise his daughter in a safe environment. However, when his past comes back to threaten her safety he must deal with it head on.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in horror-comedy film Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. He has wrapped up shooting for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal and is currently working on the Raj and DK directed series Citadel. Varun Dhawan's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was interestingly the lead for Theri, whose remake, Varun will reportedly be starring in.