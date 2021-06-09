Varun Dhawan Treats Fans With Shirtless Pictures As He Enjoys Mumbai Rains

As Mumbai is experiencing rainfall since Wednesday morning, June 9, many celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar shared their love for rains in the city. Now, actor Varun Dhawan has also stepped out to enjoy the rains and shared the same with his 36 million followers on Instagram. Along with his pictures, he shared his childhood memory during the rainy season and why he loves rains so much. The Judwaa 2 actor shared shirtless photos of him standing in the balcony which created a frenzy among his fans.

Varun Dhawan enjoys 'Mumbai Rains'

Varun Dhawan shared shirtless photos of him while enjoying the rains. In the images, Varun wore black athleisure pants along with black sports shoes and the photos showed his well-built physique. He was standing in an open space on a large balcony and he was seen getting wet in the rain. In the second image, Varun stepped up a bit on the railing, to enjoy the rain even more. The Kalank actor shared why he stepped out in the rain and wrote in the caption, "MUMBAI ki baarish ☔️ As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing."

Varun Dhawan's shirtless pictures as always created a huge buzz amongst his fans in the comments. Many of them started to drop several fire and heart eyes emoticons and showered compliments like "handsome", "cute", in the comments. One wrote in Hindi that Varun set fire in the rains. Actor Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni wrote in the comments "I often do it and it's just heavenly".

A look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram

On the weekend, Varun Dhawan was captured at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. He shared a photo during beautiful sunset along with an inspiring quote. In the picture, the Student of The Year actor posed for a selfie with a subtle smile with the backdrop of purple and orange hues of the sunset amidst clouds and seawater afar. Varun wrote a quote by Riche Norton in the caption, "Every sunset is an opportunity to reset". Before that on World Environment Day, Varun shared a video of him strolling through a picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh.

About Varun Dhawan's latest projects

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, which released on December 25, 2020. On the work front, Varun Dhawan wrapped up the shooting of the supernatural thriller Bhediya in Arunanchal Pradesh in April. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Varun will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon and the film is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Varun will also be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM

