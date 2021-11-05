Varun Dhawan Wishes Virat Kohli On Birthday; Avers 'I Have Been Inspired By His Drive'

India's cricketing legend Virat Kohli is clocking his 33rd birthday today, November 5, and fans have been showering adulation on the star by trending hashtags like 'Goat', 'HBDViratKohli' on Twitter. The cricketer is currently present in UAE as the Indian cricket team is embroiled in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli enjoys fandom among Bollywood celebrities and Varun Dhawan's birthday post is a testament to it.

Varun took to his Instagram handle, hailing Kohli for his inspirational 'drive, passion and discipline' for the nation. Kohli has also been receiving warm wishes from fellow and yesteryear cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj among others. Anushka Sharma also penned a heartwarming note for the 'amazing man' and husband.

Varun Dhawan wishes 'captain' Virat Kohli on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 5, the Student Of The Year actor shared a throwback picture of the duo dressed in similar attire. For the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday captain @virat.kohli. Always been inspired by this mans drive, passion and discipline for the country. Here’s to many more runs #teamindia forevaaaaa[sic]."

His Sui Dhaaga co-star and actor Anushka Sharma had the sweetest wish for her husband as she thanked Kohli for making 'everything brighter and more beautiful'. Wishing the 'cuteness' on his 33rd, Anushka also mentioned," I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are[sic]."

Sehwag also called Kohli a 'once in a generation player'. Sharing a throwback picture with him, he stated, "Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead[sic]." Others like Mohammed Siraj called him an 'elder brother' and wrote, "Happy Birthday king."

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli, who made his cricketing debut for the country in 2008 against Sri Lanka, has come a long way now. He has garnered various records in many formats and is loved globally for his batting skills. He has played around 92 T20s, 254 ODIs and 96 Tests for the Indian side.

