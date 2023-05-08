Varun Dhawan Wishes Wife Natasha Dalal On Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to wish wife Natasha Dalal on her birthday. The Instagram post carried a few casual and candid pictures of the married couple. Varun also penned a short and sweet note for Natasha as the caption to the post.

Varun Dhawan wishes Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post had three pictures of the couple together. The first photo featured Varun and Natasha standing together as they hugged. The Bhediya actor was dressed casual in a black ganjee top and flourescent orange pants. Natasha kept it simple in a white cropped shirt and a pair of blue denim shorts. The second photo was a selfie the couple took, presumably on a getaway to the mountains as the scenery suggested. The final picture of the post showed the couple cuddling close as they hold up their dog, a Beagle named Joey.

Varun misses Natasha



Varun Dhawan is away from wife Natasha on her birthday this year as he is in the thick of fulfilling his shoot commitments. Varun's caption for his post reflected how much he missed being with wife Natasha on her special occasion. The actor's caption read, "Happy birthday I miss u" with an assortment of birthday-related emojis.

On the work front for Varun

Varun Dhawan was last seen in horror-comedy film Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor which is now in post-production. The actor is currently busy filming for the Indian version of the American television series Citadel which he will be headlining with Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the direction of Raj and DK.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an elaborate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. Natasha and Varun were alleged to be romantically involved since before Varun's foray into acting. Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession and runs an eponymous clothing label.