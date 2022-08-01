Varun Dhawan Wraps Up His & Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal'; '5 Desh 10 Sheher...'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to star in the upcoming film Bawaal. The actor duo have been shooting extensively for the past few weeks in Europe. While Janhvi Kapoor completed her part in the movie four days ago, Varun Dhawan recently announced the film's wrap with a fun video that she shot with the team.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan recently shared a video of him announcing the wrap of his upcoming film Bawaal. In the video, the film's crew could be heard yelling "Bawaal" while Varun Dhawan recorded. He further said, "5 desh 10 sheher me mach chuka hai..." when the crew joined, "Bawaal." The actor further mentioned that he has wrapped the movie which the audience will get to watch in theatres on April 7, 2023. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko." Watch the video here.

Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on wrapping up Bawaal

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the movie and penned an emotional note about the film. The actor shared a series of monochrome pictures from the film's shoot which had her sharing smiles with the film's team. In the caption, the actor penned, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created." She further penned, "I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values. And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u."

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. It will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

