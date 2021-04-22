Varun Dhawan Wraps Up Ziro Schedule For 'Bhediya', Returns Home With Wife Natasha; Watch

Varun Dhawan had been busy filming for his upcoming horror film Bhediya along with his co-star Kriti Sanon in the ambient town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. He had been frequently posting about the film's shooting progress as well. Recently, the actor announced on his Instagram account that Kriti has completed filming her portions for the Ziro schedule of the film. A day later, Varun announced that he has also finished the filming. The actor was spotted at the airport returning from Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun Dhawan wraps up Bhediya shoot schedule

In a set of pictures posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, it was revealed that Varun Dhawan has completed his sections for the Bhediya shoot and has returned home. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Natasha Dalal. A few days ago, Natasha had joined Varun at the shoot location to spend some time with her husband. In a video that was posted, the couple is seen exiting from the airport and heading towards their car.

In the photos, Varun and Natasha both are dressed casually. Varun is dressed in a grey full sleeve T-shirt and black pants. He is also wearing black glasses and a beanie. Natasha is wearing a pink hoodie and matching pants with a black undershirt. Varun is holding his jacket in one hand. Natasha's wedding ring is also visible in the picture.

The actor was recently in the headlines for a viral video where he did not feed cake to a kid but her father instead. The video had gone viral on social media. In the caption, Varun had mentioned, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I’m sorry" (Daughter's birthday celebrated by her father).

More about Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik, horror-comedy Bhediya is set to release on April 14, 2022. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the movie also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in supporting roles. Bhediya is the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, with the previous two being Stree and Roohi. Apart from Bhediya, Varun will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.

(promo image courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram)