Varun Dhawan's 5 Most Memorable Moments At Filmfare Awards

Varun Dhawan has been the nation's heartthrob for quite some time now. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan, the son of David Dhavan who won many hearts with his successful films like Main Tera Hero, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Badlapur, etc. Varun Dhawan is also one of the country's highest-paid celebrities. The actor has won many awards for his performances and has hosted a couple of award nights. Listed below are some of Varun Dhawan's best 5 moments at the Filmfare.

Varun Dhawan at Filmfare: 5 best moments of the Kalank Actor

1) Varun Dhawan's moments with Alia Bhatt

Everyone is aware of the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Though Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, fans cannot seem to get their eyes off Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's sweet moments. At the Filmfare 2019, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt posed for the camera, the pair shared some looks and had a conversation. Time and again Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt keep giving their fans sweet moments to call and the Filmfare event was one of them.

2) Varun Dhawan's interview

Varun Dhawan's interview with editor Jitesh Pillai during the first season of Famously Filmfare has won the hearts of many fans. The actor shared some insightful thoughts with Jitesh Pillai. The actor answered some questions and gave his opinions on many aspects and other celebrities.

3) Varun Dhawan's speech

Varun Dhawan's speech for the top 5 best dancers of all time at the Filmfare is another remarkable moment. The actor talks about the top 5 celebs of all time that he thinks are the best dancers in Bollywood. The actor's speech leads to a feud between him and Shahid Kapoor, who shows his disappointment on not having taken his name. Varun Dhawan's speech made the audience laugh.

4) Varun Dhawan's dance performances at Filmfare

Varun Dhawan's dance during one of the Filmfare awards was special and energetic. The actor danced on some great numbers with energy and zeal. He is known for his dancing skills and many of his fans imitate his style. He performed the dance to one of his songs from the film, Student Of The Year.

5) Varun Dhawan's stylish choice

Varun Dhawan's appearance at the Filmfare Stylist Awards was another notable moment when the actor wore a stylish suit by Gaurav Gupta. The actor pulled off a white turtle neck T-shirt with a checked black blazer and matching trousers. He paired up his attire with black sleek shoes and a clean shave look.

