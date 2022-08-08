Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' Character Appears On A Namkeen Wrapper; Actor Calls It 'crazy'

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal character Ajju Bhaiya is grabbing headlines way before the film's release and was found gracing a local Namkeen brand's wrapper. The hilarious instance came to Dhawan's notice, who reshared the food packet's picture and quipped "this is crazy." Varun Dhawan's Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The leading duo recently wrapped up shooting for the film, which is slated for an April 2023 release.

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal character appears on local Namkeen's wrapper

Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, August 8, Varun re-shared a fan page's image of the wrapping where his character Ajju Bhaiya is seen donning a blue shirt with formal trousers while riding a bike. The actor wrote, "This is crazy." Take a look.

Varun recently announced Bawaal's wrap on his Instagram handle by dropping a fun video that he shot with the team. In the video, the film's crew could be heard yelling "Bawaal" while Varun Dhawan recorded. He further said, "5 desh 10 sheher me mach chuka hai..." when the crew joined, "Bawaal." He finally teased the film's release.

In the caption, he mentioned, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko." The film has been backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note dedicated to the Bawaal team as she wrapped up the project. Dropping a trail of monochrome pictures with Varun, Nitesh and the team, Janhvi recalled her 'wholesome, heartfelt' journey and further thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity.

