Varun Dhawan's Chiseled Physique For 'Bhediya' Gets Anil Kapoor's Approval; See Picture

Varun Dhawan, who is all set to wrap up shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya shared a glimpse of his ripped physique while shooting for some final key scenes. The actor took to his social media platforms to share his shirtless pictures In long hair and beard. He mentioned his journey on the film helmed by director Amar Kaushik as 'not the end but a new beginning'.

In the series of black and white pictures, the actor can be seen flexing his arms as he poses in front of a gym mirror. The 34-year-old actor received a flood of comments from fans and other celebrities. The actor can be seen sporting a pair of shorts and sneakers. The caption of his post read "🐺 last day 💔Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning ❤️‍🩹".

One of the most interesting reactions among all the celebrities was given by actor Anil Kapoor, who commented 'Terrific' with a trail of emojis. Replying to Kapoor, Varun said " @anilskapoor keeping up with u is tuff''. Other Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Amy Jackson among others also lauded the actor for his transformation.

Bhediya- Varun Dhawan as a werewolf and a lot more

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film would be the third in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and Roohi. The movie is slated to release on April 14, 2022. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China. The movie will see Dhawan and Sanon's pairing after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

The movie's shoot which started in February this year was expected to wrap up in May but got delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus. The movie will be rich in VFX and prosthetics. Apart from Kriti and Varun, the movie will also see Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. Varun Dhawan shared a teaser of the movie on his Instagram in late February where he can be seen in a werewolf's avatar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.