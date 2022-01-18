Varun Dhawan's Driver Manoj Who Was Very Close To Him Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is shattered with the sudden demise of his trusted driver, Manoj. According to a report by Bollywood life, Manoj was accompanying Varun for his shoot at Mehboob studio, which is located in Bandra, Mumbai. A close source told the outlet that Manoj was 'extremely close' to the actor.

Varun Dhawan's trusted driver Manoj passes away at 40

The source shared with the publication that Manoj drove the actor to Mehboob studio as he was shooting for some endorsement. The source added that the 40-year-old driver 'suddenly complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack.' The report suggests that while Varun and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital, Lilavati, Manoj was 'declared dead.'

The insider revealed that the actor is 'totally saddened by the news.' Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan also spoke to him and 'consoled him.' Reportedly, they have also promised to look after Manoj's family. It also told the outlet that Varun is currently in the hospital and is 'taking care of all the formalities, while his team is there as his support system.'

According to Pinkvilla, Manoj had a long association with Varun and the entire Dhawan family. He apparently had been working for the family for many years and he was working as Varun's personal driver. The report suggests that Varun Dhawan's driver was with the celebrity family for more than 15 years and before Varun made his debut, he was with David Dhawan.

Image: Instagram/@hypenq_pr