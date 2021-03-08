Varun Dhawan's Fans Gather To See Him In Arunachal Pradesh As He Shoots For 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan's fans rushed to get a glimpse of their favourite actor in Arunachal Pradesh. In a video taken by Viral Bhayani, the actor was surrounded on all four sides by his fans. The shoot for Varun Dhawan's Bhediya was taking place at Sagalee Ground in the state. Fans were howling and hooting as they saw the actor approaching them.

Varun climbed on top of his car to speak to his fans. He waved to his fans and gestured towards them to calm down. He joined his hands in appreciation for his fans' love. Varun also requested the fans to quiet down and let them continue shooting. Once the fans quieted down, Varun spoke up and appreciated the beauty of the location. He assured fans that he would meet with them post his shoot and continued to ask them to be quiet.

Watch the video of fans crowding Varun Dhawan here:

Updates about Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

The Bhediya cast includes Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Abhishek Banerjee.' The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film is being produced by Maddock Films who have produced Stree and Bala, which were also directed by Kaushik. In the movie, Varun's character would have the ability to transform into a werewolf.

While leaving for his shoot, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video. He stood outside a private jet's door to howl hinting referencing to a Bhediya (a wolf). The movie will be joining the horror-comedy universe of Stree and Roohi. In the teaser post announcing Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, he wrote in the caption," #BHEDIYA 🐺 ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko". Bhediya will be releasing across theatres on April 14, 2022.

On March 7, 2021, the Bhediya cast and crew including Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon scheduled a private screening for Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi. The actor gave his best wishes to the movie's cast and crew in an Instagram post. He also wrote in his caption that he felt "gooooooooood!!!!" for being able to visit a theatre after more than a year. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon expressed their excitement for the release of the movie and for being able to watch the movie in a theatre.

