Varun Dhawan's fans plant saplings ahead of his b'day, actor says 'best gift I could get'

Ahead of actor Varun Dhawan’s birthday, a noble gesture by his fans has won the heart of the actor. Varun took to his Instagram stories and expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans who planted trees all across the globe to celebrate his birthday. The fan club decided to celebrate Earth Day this year by planting names on behalf of the actor in 34 places. The step was taken with an intention to ‘make Earth a better place for everyone.’ Varun who was touched and overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture thanked the fan club for the ‘best birthday gift he could ever get.’

Varun Dhawan receives a beautiful gift from fans

The video began with a note that explained the commencement of the plantation drive which eventually started on January 15, 2021, where his fans planted trees for his birthday. Since the actor will turn 34 on April 24, hence, the fans planted trees at 34 locations all across the globe to commemorate the joyful occasion. The video began with a voice-over that explained how his fans planted trees after his name with his pictures to give a personal touch. “Every morning the fans made sure that the plant they planted should get enough nourishment so that it grows well and in return, it will help in saving the environment. The video along with the voice-over was a compilation of all clips of fans who happily planted saplings for the actor in a bid to give back a little to the planet Earth and nature.

Varun who could not have asked something more on his birthday was extremely happy by this token of love that was showered by his fans. Sharing the video, the actor thanked them and wrote, “ This is the best birthday gift I could get. Thank you guys mask up and look after your families. Thank you.”

The actor recently landed in trouble, after he shared a fan-made birthday graphic of himself amid rising COVID cases in India. Ahead of his 34th birthday, the Coolie No. 1 actor received flak by netizens after he re-posted his common birthday display picture, made by a fan, on the micro-blogging platform. Upon being slammed by Twitterati, Varun later decided to delete the CDP and also issued a clarification about the same by responding to a comment. The CDP also comprised a message for everyone to follow the precautionary measures amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. It read: "Stay Home Stay Safe" and "Donate Plasma Save Life". One of the Twitter users was quick to criticize him and wrote, "Oh Varun. I thought you're one of the sensible ones". Thus, the Badlapur star also didn't hold back from responding to the tweet and issuing a clarification of why he decided to share the fan-made CDP on his official handle. In his response, Varun wrote: "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now."

Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now. https://t.co/STQ4DIAcZU — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 21, 2021

(Image credit: Varundvn_shresti/ Instagram)

