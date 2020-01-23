Varun Dhawan's Goofiness Is Super Relatable, Never Fails To Make Fans Laugh; Videos Here

Varun Dhawan is one of the most sporting actors of Bollywood who does not shy away from being his true self in the public eye. The Badlapur actor is also one of the funniest actors in the industry and is known for his sense of humour.

Varun has been goofy in the videos that he posts on social media as well as at the promotional events of his movies and red carpet events, hence here is a roundup of the actor's goofiness:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

1) Crooning to Badshah's rap while ice-skating

Varun recently took to Instagram to share a video of him crooning to one of the recent raps of Badshah from one of his dance numbers from the movie Street Dancer 3D titled Garmi. Along with rapping, Varun was also ice-skating and by the end of the video, the Kalank actor falls down but still continues to rap.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Leave For Vacation To Celebrate NYE

2) Celebrating Bhushan Kumar's birthday but in a rather unique way

Varun Dhawan showed up at Bhushan Kumar's office with a cake along with his co-actor Shraddha Kapoor on Kumar's birthday. But what was unique about it was how Varun tweaked lyrics of the iconic song Dilbar which for Bhushan Kumar's birthday.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Movies In 2020 Look As Exciting As His Previous Ones

3) Varun's funny dance with his fitness trainer

Varun wished his fitness trainer Prashant Sawant, who has been training him for quite a while now, on his birthday by sharing a hilarious video on his Instagram handle. Both Varun and Prashant are seen shaking a leg at the gym on Tum to thehre pardesi by Altaf Raja.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Posts Video Of Her Dip In The Sea, Varun Dhawan Says 'That's A Bad Dive.'

(Cover Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.