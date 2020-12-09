Varun Dhawan's 'Hussn Hai Suhana' Raises Temperature With Spicy Lyrics & Masala Moves

The makers of Coolie No.1 have finally released the ‘naughtiest track’ of the film Husnn Hai Suhana. This revamped version of the Bollywood classic number has created quite a stir amongst all Varun Dhawan fans online. Unlike the previous song, Teri Bhabhi, this new track depicts the bitter-sweet chemistry of both the lead stars by aptly portraying their cute squabbles with swift dance moves.

Husnn Hai Suhana remake

In the entire song, Varun looks dapper with cool party ensembles, whereas Sara Ali Khan’s outfits are more on the blingy edge. Crooned by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, this remix version takes viewers into the modernised version of the Raju Coolie’s life. The hook step of the song is kept quite simple and attractive, which is easy for the viewers to copy and also accentuates the mood of the entire song.

In addition to it, the expressions given by both Varun and Sara reminds fans of the classic track of Govinda. Husnn Hai Suhana remake is set against the backdrop of an exotic room with Varun and Sara in a playful romantic mood. The choreography of the song has aptly spiced-up their chemistry justifying as a masala number for the movie.

In one of the scene, Paresh Rawal can be seen pepping through their gallery which gives viewers a glimpse at how he has been trapped in Varun’s life of belonging to a royal family. In totality, Husnn Hai Suhana is quite an entertainer which features both sizzling chemistry as well as foot-tapping rhythm. Check out the song here:

About Coolie No.1

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the director own film of the same name. In the original version, the lead cast of the film was headlined by superstar Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Over the years, the film has received a cult status which has raised moviegoers’ expectations from this remake version. The plot of the film will see Varun as Raju coolie who tricks Sara Ali Khan’s father in believing that he belongs to a rich family in order to marry her. Coolie No.1 is all set to release on December 25 through Amazon Prime.

