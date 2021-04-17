Varun Dhawan's 'Kalank' Clocks 2 Years, Actor Shares BTS Pics From The Sets

Varun Dhawan’s film Kalank released on April 17, 2019, and garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. As the movie clocked two years on Saturday, Varun shared some stills and BTS pics from the sets of his movie to mark this special day. Kalank also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. While the storyline did not intrigue viewers, the songs from the film became very popular.

Varun celebrates 4 years of Kalank

The song from the film titled Tabaah Ho Gaye received massive love as it happened to be late choreographer Saroj Khan's last work in Bollywood before she passed away. In the song, Madhuri Dixit Nene's flawless moves won a million hearts. The number has crossed 23 million views online. Meanwhile, after Kalank turned out to be a box office debacle, Varun Dhawan said that the failure of his release affected him a lot but it was a learning experience for him.

He told PTI, "It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience and it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like Kalank. It is learning for me. I have processed it and learned what I had to from it and I am taking it in stride. Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through a failure and it had to affect me."

According to PTI, Alia Bhatt had also opened up about Kalank's failure and had said she was heartbroken after the film tanked at the box office and that her hard work didn't pay off. However, she had mentioned that a piece of advice from her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had helped change her perspective.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Bhediya, for which he's shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. He also kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor. Varun will also be seen in Ekkis, helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

