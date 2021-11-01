Varun Dhawan's Latest Post Draws Hilarious Comments From Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi

Varun Dhawan was at his goofy best as he copied Kiara Advani's poses in his latest Instagram post, drawing hilarious comments from celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor among others. Kiara Advani, who's shooting Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Dhawan, posted a string of sunkissed pictures from the sets with a sunlight emotion in the caption. Varun was quick to not only pose as her but replicate the caption too.

Varun's act was jokingly reprimanded by Kiara herself, who noted "Stop copying everything I do!”. Meanwhile, Bhumi said that the duo has established they're shooting together. "Same Same but different", she further noted. "She just copied me ya", remarked Varun.

Varun imitates Kiara in latest post, celebrities have hilarious reactions

Joining the hilarious exchange was Vicky Kaushal, who expressed excitement about director Raj Mehta joining them. “Can’t wait to see Raj Mehta also posing there!”, he wrote, following which Dhawan revealed that Raj was busy jamming on Chitta from the movie Shiddat. Meanwhile, Arjun wrote Why are you copying Kiara’s poses ?” and rapper Badshah noted 'Glowing" Take a look.

The duo is busy filming the comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is inching closer to its wrap. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in pivotal roles. Recently, Raj Mehta showered love on the team in a recent Instagram post and wrote, "As we inch closer to the end of shoot slowly and steadily, I’m constantly reminded of what a “special” experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these!."

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik horror-comedy Bhediya. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the film will see Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprise their roles from Roohi and Stree. It is slated for an April 14, 2022 release. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen alongside South superstar Ram Charan in a political drama, tentatively titled SVC50. She is also gearing up for the release of the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ 2VARUN DHAWAN/ VICKYKAUSHAL09/ @BHUMI PEDNEKAR)