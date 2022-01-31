Varun Dhawan's Monday Motivation Post Has Him Grooving To Eminem's Song; Watch

Varun Dhawan has a jam-packed year ahead of him as he has a number of projects lined up. Taking out time from his busy schedule, the actor shared a Monday Motivation video with his fans as he grooved to American rapper Eminem's song. Varun gave a glimpse at his workout routine and showed off his chiselled physique in the new video.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a new reel and gave a glimpse at his workout routine. The actor used rapper Eminem's song, The Real Slim Shady, in the background and wrote that he liked to work out while listening to this song. Varun wore yellow colour shorts and showed off his chiselled physique. Sharing the video he wrote, "#mondaymotivation Ps- I like working out on this track. (sic)"

Varun Dhawan celebrates one year anniversary with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal on January 24 and shared some unseen photos from their wedding ceremony. The duo tied the knot on 24 January 2021 in Alibaug after years of dating. The Badlapur actor also shared never seen before pictures from his Haldi ceremony see here.

Varun on the work front

Meanwhile, Varun recently completed the shoot of Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look from the horror-comedy movie and shared the release date of the movie. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the is the third instalment in Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe that also includes Stree and Roohi. Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. The movie will also feature Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The movie is now scheduled to release on 25 November 2022.

Varun will next be seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapor, Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles along with Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Varun had shared the first look of the movie that featured him and Kiara getting married. The movie will be released on 24 June 2022.

