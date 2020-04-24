As Varun Dhawan Rings In His 33rd Birthday, Here's A Look At His Net Worth In 2020

Varun Dhawan, who is just eight years old in the industry, already enjoys stupendous stardom. Son of Karuna and David Dhawan has time and again impressed masses with his indelible on-screen performances. A look at Varun Dhawan's net worth in 2020 that proves the blooming star has come a long way in no time.

Varun Dhawan's net worth 2020

Varun Dhawan is the youngest member of the Dhawan family. He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. Having done a slew of great movies like- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur and the most recent one being- Street Dancer 3D, Varun has won the hearts of millions of people. Many media reports suggest that Varun Dhawan's net worth 2020 is ₹121 crores ($16 million). Varun Dhawan's net worth is also derived from his endless brand endorsements.

Hailing from a film family, Varun Dhawan sure knows how to slowly take his career forward. The actor has topped the charts, exploring different genres and roles on-screen. From playing the role of a grief-stricken man seeking revenge for his wife’s murderer in Badlapur to showcasing his phenomenal dancing skills in Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan's income experienced an upsurge because his movies reportedly enjoyed a massive success rate at the box office.

And now, Varun Dhawan's net worth 2020 will be reflected again as the actor has one of the most acclaimed films titled- Coolie No. 1 under his belt. He will be seen playing the lead in the remake of the 1995 hit film, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan.

The very dashing and charming actor of Bollywood Varun Dhawan turns a year older today, on April 24. He ringed in his birthday with family at home amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown by cutting a heart-shaped cake. The internet is blazing with wishes for Varun. Having an amazing camaraderie with other actors in the industry, many popular faces like - Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani amongst others have taken to social media to wish Dhawan.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

