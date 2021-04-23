Varun Dhawan's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dishoom' Star? Find Out

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older on Saturday, April 24. The star is celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Varun Dhawan's quiz on the personal life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know him.
The Ultimate Varun Dhawan's Quiz:
1) Before making his acting debut, Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant director in which of the following film?
- My Name is Khan
- Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
- I Hate Luv Storys
2) Varun Dhawan has dubbed one of the popular Marvel movies Captain America: Civil War in Hindi. For which of the following character did he lend his voice?
- Tony Stark aka Iron Man
- Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier
- Steve Rogers aka Captain America
- Sam Wilson aka Falcon
3) In how many films have Varun Dhawan and shared the screen space with best friend Alia Bhatt
4) Varun Dhawan’s hit movie Main Tera Hero is the Hindi remake of which of the following Tamil films?
- Kandireega
- Arjun Reddy
- Alludu Seenu
- Jersey
5) Which of the following Varun Dhawan’s films is directed by his brother Rohit Dhawan?
- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- Dishoom
- Jug Jug Jeeyo
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania
6) Which among the following is Varun Dhawan’s first movie helmed by his father David Dhawan
- Coolie No.1
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- Main Tera Hero
- Student of the Year
7) Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, which whom he had attended school together and been in a romantic relationship for 10 years. What is the name of his wife?
- Natasha Bhatt
- Natasha Soonawala
- Natasha Kapoor
- Natasha Dalal
8) Varun Dhawan has pursued his degree from Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom. What did the actor study?
- Business Management
- Business Administration
- Hotel Management
- Mass Media
9) Varun played the role of an avenger in which of his following film?
- October
- Badlapur
- Sui Dhaga
- Nawabzaade
10) Varun Dhawan has made a cameo appearance in which of the following film?
- Student of the Year 2
- Saaho
- Nawabzaade
- Dhadak
Answer Key
- My Name is Khan
- Steve Rogers aka Captain America
- Four
- Kandireega
- Dishoom
- Main Tera Hero
- Natasha Dalal
- Business Management
- Badlapur
- Nawabzaade
(Promo Image Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram)
