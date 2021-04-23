Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dishoom' Star? Find Out

Here we have formulated a fun Varun Dhawan's quiz on the personal life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know him

Written By
Mamta Raut
varun dhawan's quiz

Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram


Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older on Saturday, April 24. The star is celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Varun Dhawan's quiz on the personal life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know him.

The Ultimate Varun Dhawan's Quiz:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

1) Before making his acting debut, Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant director in which of the following film?

  • My Name is Khan
  • Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
  • Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
  • I Hate Luv Storys

2) Varun Dhawan has dubbed one of the popular Marvel movies Captain America: Civil War in Hindi. For which of the following character did he lend his voice?

  • Tony Stark aka Iron Man
  • Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier
  • Steve Rogers aka Captain America
  • Sam Wilson aka Falcon

3) In how many films have Varun Dhawan and shared the screen space with best friend Alia Bhatt

  • One
  • Two
  • Three
  • Four

4) Varun Dhawan’s hit movie Main Tera Hero is the Hindi remake of which of the following Tamil films?

  • Kandireega
  • Arjun Reddy
  • Alludu Seenu
  • Jersey

5) Which of the following Varun Dhawan’s films is directed by his brother Rohit Dhawan?

  • Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
  • Dishoom
  • Jug Jug Jeeyo
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

6) Which among the following is Varun Dhawan’s first movie helmed by his father David Dhawan

  • Coolie No.1
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania
  • Main Tera Hero
  • Student of the Year

7) Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, which whom he had attended school together and been in a romantic relationship for 10 years. What is the name of his wife?

  • Natasha Bhatt
  • Natasha Soonawala
  • Natasha Kapoor
  • Natasha Dalal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

8) Varun Dhawan has pursued his degree from Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom. What did the actor study?

  • Business Management
  • Business Administration
  • Hotel Management
  • Mass Media

9) Varun played the role of an avenger in which of his following film?

  • October
  • Badlapur
  • Sui Dhaga
  • Nawabzaade

10) Varun Dhawan has made a cameo appearance in which of the following film?

  • Student of the Year 2
  • Saaho
  • Nawabzaade
  • Dhadak

Answer Key

  1. My Name is Khan
  2. Steve Rogers aka Captain America
  3. Four
  4. Kandireega
  5. Dishoom
  6. Main Tera Hero
  7. Natasha Dalal
  8. Business Management
  9. Badlapur
  10. Nawabzaade

(Promo Image Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram)

READ | Varun Dhawan gets upset as paparazzi flout COVID-19 norms at airport, says 'this is wrong'
READ | Varun Dhawan wraps up Ziro schedule for 'Bhediya', returns home with wife Natasha; watch
READ | Varun Dhawan has fitting reply to a netizen who accused him of showing off 'privilege'
READ | Varun Dhawan recommends breathing exercises shared by Malaika Arora on social media

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT