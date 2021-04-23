Varun Dhawan's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dishoom' Star? Find Out

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older on Saturday, April 24. The star is celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Varun Dhawan's quiz on the personal life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know him. The Ultimate Varun Dhawan's Quiz: View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) 1) Before making his acting debut, Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant director in which of the following film? My Name is Khan

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

I Hate Luv Storys 2) Varun Dhawan has dubbed one of the popular Marvel movies Captain America: Civil War in Hindi. For which of the following character did he lend his voice? Tony Stark aka Iron Man

Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier

Steve Rogers aka Captain America

Sam Wilson aka Falcon 3) In how many films have Varun Dhawan and shared the screen space with best friend Alia Bhatt One

Two

Three

Four 4) Varun Dhawan’s hit movie Main Tera Hero is the Hindi remake of which of the following Tamil films? Kandireega

Arjun Reddy

Alludu Seenu

Jersey 5) Which of the following Varun Dhawan’s films is directed by his brother Rohit Dhawan? Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Dishoom

Jug Jug Jeeyo

Badrinath Ki Dulhania View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) 6) Which among the following is Varun Dhawan’s first movie helmed by his father David Dhawan Coolie No.1

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Main Tera Hero

Student of the Year 7) Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, which whom he had attended school together and been in a romantic relationship for 10 years. What is the name of his wife? Natasha Bhatt

Natasha Soonawala

Natasha Kapoor

Natasha Dalal View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) 8) Varun Dhawan has pursued his degree from Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom. What did the actor study? Business Management

Business Administration

Hotel Management

Mass Media 9) Varun played the role of an avenger in which of his following film? October

Badlapur

Sui Dhaga

Nawabzaade 10) Varun Dhawan has made a cameo appearance in which of the following film? Student of the Year 2

Saaho

Nawabzaade

Dhadak Answer Key My Name is Khan Steve Rogers aka Captain America Four Kandireega Dishoom Main Tera Hero Natasha Dalal Business Management Badlapur Nawabzaade (Promo Image Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.