Varun Dhawan's Sweet Gesture To Differently-abled Fan Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani. Touted to be a family drama, the film focuses on bonds and relationships between families. The trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released recently and it piqued fans' excitement for the film. The Varun Dhawan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, the lead actors are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. With the promotions going on in full swing, Varun was recently seen promoting JugJugg Jeeyo at a mall with Kiara Advani. However, what caught fans' attention was Varun's sweet gesture towards a differently-abled fan.

Varun Dhawan hugs a differently-abled fan

Over the years, Varun Dhawan has managed to win the hearts of the audience not just with his films but his down-to-earth nature and warm gesture toward his fandom. Now, the October star has yet again garnered all the attention during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo as he was seen sweetly interacting with his differently-abled fan.

Videos of his interaction are doing rounds on the internet and winning netizens' hearts. In the clip, Varun can be seen humbly greeting his fan who was eagerly waiting to meet him. The fan even planted a sweet kiss on Varun's cheek. In return, Varun adorably kisses his fan's hand and keeps one hand on his head affectionately, before leaving. Both of them also posed with each other for a picture. The paps handle Viral Bhayani posted the video on their Instagram handle with the caption, "Bless this kid 🙌 #varundhawan"

Take a look at the video here-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans thronged the comments section and lauded Varun's sweet gesture. One netizen wrote, "Vd you are so kind with your fans..Proud to be your fan" another wrote, "The boy kissed him so sweetly .... Varun is just a soft hearted man , and this thing the boy also felt ...." some fans also called him ' man with a golden heart', ' gentleman', 'pure soul' and much more.

Here, take a look at fans' reactions:

More on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Apart from Kiara and Varun, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen almost a decade after starring in Besharam. The film will hit the theatres in June.

IMAGE: Instagram/varundvn