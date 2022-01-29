Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal Says Actor Is 'amazing & Supports Me In Whatever I Do'

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot on 24 January 2021 in Alibaug. It’s been a year since the Coolie No. 1 actor married his longtime fashion designer girlfriend. The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are always supportive of each other's work.

Recently, the star wife opened up on how Varun always supports her in whatever she does.

Natasha Dalal opens up on her 'supportive' husband Varun Dhawan

In a recent chat with the Hindustan Times, Natasha opened up about how Varun Dhawan is a supportive husband, adding to which she says,

"He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do."

Further, she also talked about how having individuality in marriage is very important and says that she wants to keep herself busy with her work and doesn't want her marriage with Varun to define her. Adding to which the designer said,

"Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun."

Meanwhile, recently on their first wedding anniversary, Varun took to her social media handle and shared beautiful photos of their wedding day. As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the pictures and they were all praises for the star couple.

Varun Dhawan celebrates first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal

The Student of the Year actor shared a series of pictures from their wedding day on their first anniversary. In one of the pictures, he can be seen performing the rituals at the mandap. In another picture, Varun is seen putting the garland around Natasha’s neck while the other showed him holding his wife’s hand during the ceremony. Here take a look-

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The Raj Mehta directorial will be all about two couples from two different generations. It is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

On the other hand, Natasha will also be making her OTT debut with the show titled Say Yes To The Dress India, which will be all about the designer aiding young brides to find their dream wedding dress.

Image: Instagram@varundvn