Varun Dhawan's would-be wife Natasha Dalal's Instagram DP is a visual delight

While stars of the film industry are actively tailed by netizens online and paparazzi offline, their partners often have to face the same. Though some celebrity partners have become celebrities as well and received millions of social media followers, some like Varun Dhawan’s would-be wife Natasha Dalal has managed to keep herself away from all the attention. One reason for that has been that the fashion designer’s Instagram account is private, however, the display picture with the Student of the Year star still became a talking point among their fans.

Natasha Dalal’s Instagram DP with Varun

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been friends since school and have been in a relationship for many years now. However, the couple maintained the privacy of their relationship by rarely posting pictures together. In the rare instances where Varun did so, it had become a huge talking point, often sparking the marriage rumours.

Now, one can also see a photo of the couple, shared by Natasha on her Instagram DP.

In the photo, the duo is posing while twinning in black jackets, sunglases and winter hats, with the snow-caped mountains adding to the beauty of the photo.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha are set to tie the knot on January 24. As per reports, the wedding is set to be a three-day affair, with the families reaching the venue in Alibaug on Friday itself. The Mehendi and Sangeet rituals are set to precede the wedding and the reception.

Pictures and videos of the departure of the bride and the groom and their families had been a talking point on Saturday. Varun’s father, veteran director David Dhawan, mother Lali Dhawan and Varun’s brother, director Rohit Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvee and niece Niyara were clicked by the cameras on Friday.

Right from pictures of the gifts to the outfits are being tracked by the paparazzi who have stationed themselves at the venue. As per reports, the guests at the venue have been asked to adhere to a 'no-phone' policy, which might make it hard for fans to witness the moments.

Celebrity guests like Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli too were clicked. As per reports, some more celebrity guest are expected to arrive for the ceremonies.

