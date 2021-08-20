Varun Grover Wonders If ‘Eternals’ Sampled ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ For Its Theme

Marvel released the much-awaited final trailer of their upcoming superhero film titled Eternals on Thursday, 19 August 2021. The trailer gave fans loads of new information and they also noticed something interesting about the theme of the film. Varun Grover took to his Twitter account on Friday and wondered if the film’s theme sounds similar to the opening score of Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Screenwriter Varun Grover took to social media to tweet something about the final trailer of Eternals that impressed his fans and followers. Grover uploaded a link of the final trailer of the upcoming film and mentioned that the theme from the trailer sounds similar to Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s song Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai. he wrote, "The hook riff from Pehla pehla pyaar hai reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?"

The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

Several followers took to the comment section of the tweet and mentioned that they agree with Grover. A user mentioned that they rewatched the Eternals trailer to find the similarity and completely agree with the screenwriter. Other users applauded Grover for his observation, while one user said they kept waiting for Salman Khan, who features in Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai to appear on the screen. Another Twitter user also replied to Grover’s tweet with a gif of F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ Joey Tribbiani saying "You’re so right".

The final trailer of Marvel’s Eternals

The trailer that released on Thursday gave fans more information about the purpose of the Eternals, their absence from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and the threat they are facing. The trailer revealed how Thanos erased half of the population from the universe. It also saw Ajak telling Ikaris that the population's return provided the necessary energy for the emergence to commence. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry and more. It will be released later this year, on November 5.

