Varun, Natasha's mehendi artist Veena shares pics, reveals had 'planned design with bride'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has been the talk of the town in recent times. Starting from sharing inside pictures from their wedding festivities to catching a glimpse of the newly-married couple, the fans have been having a great time watching the two happily married. Recently, Natasha’s Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram and shared an interesting story behind Natasha’s Mehendi.

Varun, Natasha's mehendi artist Veena shares pictures

Veena shared an unseen picture from the Mehendi ceremony with the couple along with Natasha’s mother Gauri Dalal and revealed how the lovely bride had taken a keen interest in selecting the Mehendi design for her wedding. Sharing the interesting story, Veena wrote, “We planned the Mehendi designs with Natasha herself. With both the lovelies Natasha and her mom Gauri Dalal.” Apart from this, Veena shared a picture with the newly-married couple and wrote, “Congratulations! May God bless you with all the love.” Apart from this, Veena shared another set of pictures where Natasha can be seen happily posing with her Mehendi along with Varun by her side. Over the past few days, guests who were present at Varun and Natasha's wedding, have been sharing inside photos from the various ceremonies.

Earlier, ace designer, Manish Malhotra shared a compiled video of all the memorable unseen pictures from the wedding where he can be seen posing with the Dhawan family. Manish shared a sneak peek of adorable family moments. Varun’s father David Dhawan, mother Lalli Dhawan, and other family members can be seen having a gala time. They are posing in between the wedding festivities. Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24 with family members and close friends in attendance at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friends in childhood. Apart from this, Varun had thanked his fans and followers for showering their love on the couple with a post on Twitter. The actor wrote, “The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.” (sic)

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

(Image credit: Veena Nagda/ Instagram)

