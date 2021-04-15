Varun Sharma Is A 'Desi With Pride' As He Stuns Fans With Perfect Punjabi Caption

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma has turned his 'Desi mode' on in the new Instagram post. The actor shared a picture sporting a traditional attire and stunned his fans by writing the caption in Punjabi. Varun Sharma's movies like Fukrey and Chhichhore earned him the image of a goofy actor which is a quite contrast to his latest Instagram post.

Varun Sharma's Instagram post

Sporting an all-black kurta with a checkered shawl, Varun added his own twist to his traditional attire by matching the outfit with yellow shoes. Captioning the post in Punjabi, Varun matched the 'Desi vibes' of the post and wrote that he was a 'desi with pride'. He ended the caption with an emoji wearing shades.

Netizens reaction to Varun Sharma's Instagram

Fans and media personalities alike appeared impressed with Varun's swag as the comment section was flooded with compliments and praises for the young actor. Few fans replied to Varun in Punjabi complimenting Varun's Punjabi and his traditional attire. Another fan, who appeared shocked by Varun's Punjabi, wrote that he spoke Punjabi quite well. Another fan hilariously remarked that this is his reaction to when his best friend talks with respect.

Varun Sharma's latest updates

Recently, the 31-year-old updated his fans on his upcoming movie, Fukrey 3 as he shared multiple photos and videos of his meeting for the movie. In the post, Varun's Fukrey co-stars such as Pulkit Sharma, Manjot Singh, and director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba can be seen in Fukrey 3's script reading session. Varun Sharma's latest movie, Roohi, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is a horror mystery, directed by Hardik Mehta.

The plot of the movie followed the story of a bride who gets abducted by a ghost on her honeymoon. Roohi's release, on the 11th of March, received a mixed review by the audience but was received negatively by the critics. The soundtrack of the movie such as Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again) and Panghat became a viral sensation on the internet.

