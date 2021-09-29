Varun Sharma Opens Up On Meeting The Legendary Cricketer Brian Lara In UAE

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma has several reasons to celebrate during IPL 2021 phase 2. Apart from being a cricket buff, the actor got the opportunity to host the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. Moreover, the actor recently met the legendary cricketer Brian Lara in UAE. The Fukrey actor shared a photo with the veteran sportsperson and expressed his excitement.

Taking to Instagram, actor Varun Sharma shared a photo with his cricket hero, Brian Lara. In the photo, Varun donned a black hoodie while Brian Lara fashioned a blue suit. In the caption, Varun Sharma revealed how meeting Lara is one of his favourite moments of 2021. He also felt nostalgic as he used to play the Brian Lara game in childhood. He wrote, "For someone who's always been a fan of cricket, this moment has to be one of fav’s of 2021 @brianlaraofficial P.S. Bhaii Bachpan mai Brian Lara Cricket Game khelte the yaarr ohhhooo Mamla Full Nostalgic Ho Raha hai!!" Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and called Lara "Legend!".

In a recent interview with ANI, Varun Sharma opened up about his meeting with Brian Lara. The actor revealed the cricketer was very kind and warm. He said, "They said legends are great for a reason. Brian Lara is so kind and warm. I was obviously excited to see him and he gauged I have followed his work keenly. He was wonderful. We chatted about cricket and who's faring well this season. His experience and expertise made me realise a lot of keen things which I had overlooked.". "I hope to see him again through the next few days", added Varun Sharma.

Varun Sharma on hosting IPL 2021 phase 2

Varun Sharma had always been a cricket buff and hosting IPL 2021 phase two was a thrilling opportunity for him. The second phase of the games began on September 19. Talking to ANI, Varun Sharma shared his love for the sport and said his commentary would be full of heart as he would speak to the audience as a fellow cricket buff.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma has a few films in his pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in Roohi, will soon star in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. He also has Fukrey 3 in his kitty, the franchise with which he rose to fame.

