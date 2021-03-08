Varun Sharma Shares A Post For Special 'leading Ladies' In His Life On Women's Day

On the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, people from all over the world pour in wishes to celebrate the women in their life. Several actors have posted pictures on social media with the special women in their lives and added heartfelt messages for them. Another addition to the list is Chucha from Fukrey aka Varun Sharma. The 31-year Dilwale actor took to Instagram to introduce the 'leading ladies' in his life. 'Leading Lady' is a term often associated with the main female lead in a film or a drama. Adding his own spin to the term let's take a look at what Varun has to say about his 'Leading ladies':

Varun Sharma's family

The leading ladies in his life are none other than his mother and his sister Nilima Sharma. Varun has called them his "pillars and constant support systems". He uploaded a selfie taken by his sister Nilima featuring himself and his mother. The photo has garnered over 11 thousand likes and several comments already. The sister-brother duo is quite close to each other. Nilima's Instagram is proof of the same. Varun's sister shows support for the actor often on social media.

Fans and actors from the industry have showered love and emojis for Varun Sharma's leading ladies. Actors Radhika Bangia, Zaheer Iqbal have dropped one heart emoji each. Let's take a look:

Varun Sharma's movies

Varun, who debuted with the 2013 Bollywood film Fukrey has carved a place for himself in the industry. His comic timing is well appreciated by the critics and fans alike. Another of his notable works is Chhichhore, where he played the role of Gurmeet Singh Dhillion aka Sexa. He was widely recognised in the film for his role. He has also appeared in films like Dilwale, where he played Varun Dhawan's best friend; Arjun Patiala, Khandaani Shafakhana, among others. He will be next seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus which also features Ranveer Singh in a double role.

Roohi's release date

Varun Sharma will be next seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi. Roohi's release is set for March 11. This movie will be the actor's first release after Chhichhore. Watch the trailer for Roohi here:

