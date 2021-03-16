Varun Sharma Shares BTS Clip Of His 'Loban Duty' From The Sets Of 'Roohi'; Watch Video

Varun Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes video from the sets of his recently released horror-comedy film, Roohi. He revealed that he had the duty of roaming around the sets while carrying a vessel with Loban (Benzoin) in his hand to create a smoky effect. Read ahead to know more.

Varun Sharma shares BTS video of Roohi

In the BTS video, Varun Sharma can be seen enjoying his "Loban Duty" dressed in the costume of his character. He added the song Bhootni from the film in the background of his video. He captioned his post by writing, "When I was on Loban Duty #bts #roohi." Take a look at Varun Sharma's video below and how fans and followers reacted to it in the comments section.

About Bhootni song from Roohi

Earlier, Varun took to Instagram to share a clip of the song Bhootni from the film. Sony Music India released the music video of the song on March 15. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin-Jigar. It is a comic song that is central to the narrative of the horror-comedy. The song features Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. In the song, one can see that the character of Varun is in love with a ghost, played by Janhvi. Sharing the clip, in his caption, he said, “Na lena, na dena, Kattani ne #Bhootni ko hi dil dena! Song out now. #Roohi in theatres now.”

More about Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The story revolves around two small-town boys who get stuck in a forest with a girl who seems to be possessed by a witch. The movie shows how these boys try to get rid of the witch and give her closure. The film became the first major film to release on the big screens post reopening of theatres in October 2020 and received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of Roohi is 5.3 out of 10.

As far as Roohi's box office is concerned, the movie collected a respectable amount at the box office since its release on March 11. In the first five days of its release, Roohi has so far earned Rs 13.93 crore at the domestic box office.

